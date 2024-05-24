What time is WWE SmackDown today? US, UK, India and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is eagerly anticipated by fans, especially due to the semifinal showdown between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Taking place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the upcoming episode of the blue brand will be the go-home show before the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

However, the location has caused some bafflement among fans regarding the broadcast timing, as PLEs in Saudi Arabia often have adjusted schedules due to time zone differences. Unfortunately, this means that for many viewers, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will be a taped broadcast.

SmackDown will air live in Saudi Arabia at 8 PM on Friday, while fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can tune in at 6 PM for the live broadcast. Fans in France will also have the chance to witness the show live as it will start at 7 PM.

However, for viewers in the United States of America, India, and other locations, SmackDown will air at its regular scheduled time, resulting in a taped broadcast. This situation mirrors what occurred with the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash France.

What are the times for WWE SmackDown tonight?

United States of America: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time on Friday

Canada: 8 PM Eastern Time on Friday

United Kingdom/Ireland: 6 PM on Friday

India: 5:30 AM on Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM on Friday

Australia: Noon on Saturday

France: 7 PM

What to expect from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will mark the blue brand's debut in Saudi Arabia. Fans can expect some exciting action as Randy Orton squares off against Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, with the winner advancing to the finals of the tournament.

For those unaware, Gunther has already secured his spot in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament from the RAW side of the bracket, adding to the anticipation of whether it will be The Viper or The Bloodline member facing off against The Ring General.

Additionally, a showdown between Bianca Belair and Nia Jax in the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament is scheduled to take place on the blue brand. The victor of this clash will advance to the finals of the tournament.

Moreover, viewers can anticipate another confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul before their highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship bout at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Overall, the upcoming episode of the blue brand promises to be another exciting show. It will be engaging to see what Triple H has in store for fans in this go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.