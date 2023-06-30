What time is WWE SmackDown tonight? US, UK, and India timings revealed

The final edition of WWE SmackDown before the Money in the Bank PLE will be held in the United Kingdom, impacting the show's live broadcast worldwide.

WWE is in the UK for Money in the Bank, the company's first big premium live event being held in London after two decades. Fans are excited to see how the go-home episode of SmackDown unfolds ahead of the huge event.

The June 30th show will kickstart at 8:00 pm GMT from The O2 Arena, London, and air live in the UK on BT Sports.

However, the episode will be taped for broadcast worldwide at its regular timings, i.e., 8 pm EST on FOX in the United States of America and 5:30 IST in India on Sony Sports Network.

What can the fans expect from WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE has an action-packed show planned for this week, with two huge title matches confirmed for the show.

Pretty Deadly won a taxing Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the gold tonight on the blue brand.

After spending over two months away from television, Charlotte Flair recently returned to SmackDown and demanded a championship match against Asuka. She will compete in the second title match booked for the night.

The Queen is set to challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship tonight. However, both superstars will have to look out for Bianca Belair, who is furious about being overlooked. This week, one of the show's biggest highlights will see Roman Reigns return to the blue brand. This would be The Tribal Chief's first appearance since Jey Uso kicked him in the face to side with his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Last week, Jimmy and Jey Uso sent a warning to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his enforcer. Reigns is expected to address the betrayal and the upcoming match when he appears on SmackDown tonight.

The Usos might also make their presence known, causing an all-out brawl on the show. It will be interesting to see which Bloodline members will stand tall in their final meeting before the tag team matches at MITB.

And lastly, WWE has confirmed that Logan Paul will appear as a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Several reports have indicated that the creative team is considering the social media star as the potential Men's Money in the Bank winner this year.

