What is Tommaso Ciampa's net worth?

Tommaso Ciampa's net worth is estimated to be $4 million, according to First Sportz. He is currently on his second run with WWE.

The Blackheart first came to WWE in 2007. After being assigned to developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling, he was released later that year. Ciampa officially re-signed with WWE in early 2016 and has performed on NXT.

Tommaso Ciampa has become one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever appeared on the black-and-gold brand. He won Male Competitor of the Year and Rivalry of the Year with Johnny Gargano in 2018. He is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Gargano.

The former Sicilian Psychopath is also a two-time NXT Champion. His most recent reign started on the first episode of NXT 2.0. Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, Von Wagner, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match on September 14, 2021.

Is Tommaso Ciampa's NXT contract expiring soon?

We've seen stars like Malakai Black and Adam Cole jump ship to AEW after they left WWE. Pete Dunne recently re-signed a new deal, but new reports suggest Johnny Gargano's contract will end in December this year.

As far as Tommaso Ciampa goes, there are no indications that his deal is due to expire any time soon. With WWE putting the NXT Championship gold on him, he is sticking around for much longer.

Ciampa recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of The Sportster and explained his goals for the next five years:

"All I want is the opportunity to continue to do that, especially right now, I am 36. I am in the best shape of my life, I feel like I am entering my prime. So I look at these next five years as like 'ah damn, these are the 5 years where the legacy gets created.' Everything else has been groundwork but these next 5 years, like just give me the damn ball that's all I want, just give me the ball," Tommaso Ciampa said.

WWE has once again given him 'the ball' on NXT 2.0. Let's see how far The Blackheart can go this time to ignite the revamped brand.

