Speculation is rife at the moment that Cody Rhodes is set to make a sensational return to WWE. He last performed for the company six years ago and has since been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling, now a rival to Vince McMahon's promotion.

On February 15, 2022, it was confirmed that "The American Nightmare," along with his wife Brandi, had left AEW. The move stunned fans, who assumed that Rhodes would be in Tony Khan's company for years to come.

The door is wide open for him to return to Vince McMahon's company, where he made his name between 2006 and 2016. Cody was mainly a midcard talent during his first run with WWE and won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company “in the near future,” per @arielhelwani Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company “in the near future,” per @arielhelwani https://t.co/uQrVqqSc57

The WWE Universe will remember Rhodes for the numerous gimmicks he portrayed over his ten years with the organization. "Dashing" Cody Rhodes was his first fundamental character alteration in 2010 when he would provide weekly grooming tips.

He then adopted the "Undashing" gimmick after requiring facial reconstructive surgery due to breaking his nose in a match with Rey Mysterio. Cody wore a protective face mask and began handing out paper bags to fans at ringside to cover their heads as their imperfections repulsed him.

His next major character change came in the form of Stardust in 2014. The character was similar to that of his brother's Goldust character. This was Cody's final gimmick before he exited WWE, citing frustrations with the creative team and with his request to stop playing the Stardust gimmick consistently being denied.

So what was Triple H's reaction to Cody Rhodes' WWE departure in 2016?

WWE Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque was shocked and taken aback by Rhodes' request to leave. Cody revealed that The Game could not understand the decision after doing so much for his family and particularly his father, providing him with a position in NXT.

Cody Rhodes stated that Triple H took his request to leave personally

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Man I wish Triple H was in better health.



Imagine if Cody Rhodes had returned to WWE to face Triple H at WrestleMania 38! Man I wish Triple H was in better health. Imagine if Cody Rhodes had returned to WWE to face Triple H at WrestleMania 38! https://t.co/eVQQ5tf4ZI

In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2019, Cody Rhodes spoke further about Triple H's reaction to him requesting his release in 2016:

"Hunter [Triple H] took it very personally because he had done so much for my dad at NXT. There was one conversation where he said, ‘I’m shocked that you feel this way after everything I’ve done for your family.’ But I told him, ‘I’m not my dad. I can’t stay here out of loyalty to you for giving my dad a job in 2005. I get it, and the little boy in me really appreciates what you did for my dad. But I’m not him. He’s not here anymore. I’ve got to be me.’" (h/t ewrestlingnews)

If Cody Rhodes returns soon, these comments could be used in a storyline with Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin is currently sidelined after requiring surgery last year due to a health scare involving his heart.

If Triple H can still compete in the future, it could be a spectacular dream match that would really get the fans invested.

What did you think of Triple H's reaction to Cody's departure from WWE in 2016? Let us know in the comments section below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Triple H in the near future? Yes No 10 votes so far