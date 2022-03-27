What is Triple H's WrestleMania record?

Triple H recently announced his retirement from the in-ring competition on ESPN's First Take. The King of Kings has been one of the mainstays for the Showcase of Immortals since WrestleMania 12.
The Game has competed in 24 WrestleMania events. The former WWE Champion made his Show of Show's debut against Ultimate Warrior. The Hall of Famer's final match at the event came against former teammate Batista.
Despite being on top of the game for most of his career, Hunter has an underwhelming record at the Shows of Shows. Out of 24, the Cerebral Assassin has secured wins on ten occasions and lost in 14 matches.
Whom did Triple H defeat at the Shows of Shows?
Goldust - WrestleMania 13
Owen Hart - WrestleMania XIV
The Rock, Mick Foley, Big Show - WrestleMania 2000
Chris Jericho - WrestleMania X8
Booker T - WrestleMania XIX
Randy Orton - WrestleMania 25
Sheamus - WrestleMania 26
Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 29
Sting - WrestleMania 31
Batista - WrestleMania 35
Who defeated Kings of Kings at WrestleMania?
The Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania XII
Kane - WrestleMania XV
The Undertaker - WrestleMania X-Seven
Chris Benoit - WrestleMania 20
Batista - WrestleMania 21
John Cena - WrestleMania 22
Chris Benoit - WrestleMania 20
Randy Orton - WrestleMania XXIV
The Undertaker - WrestleMania XXVII
The Undertaker - WrestleMania XXVIII
Daniel Bryan - WrestleMania 30
Roman Reigns - WrestleMania 32
Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 33
Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey - With Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 34
Why did Triple H retire from WWE?
In 2021, Triple H underwent heart surgery due to various health issues. Also, in the ESPN interview, he elaborated on his health condition when sustaining pneumonia, saying:
"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything.
Many current superstars and Hall of Famers have been honoring The Game's in-ring tenure in WWE since his retirement announcement.