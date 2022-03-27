What is Triple H's WrestleMania record?

Triple H recently announced his retirement from the in-ring competition on ESPN's First Take. The King of Kings has been one of the mainstays for the Showcase of Immortals since WrestleMania 12.

The Game has competed in 24 WrestleMania events. The former WWE Champion made his Show of Show's debut against Ultimate Warrior. The Hall of Famer's final match at the event came against former teammate Batista.

Despite being on top of the game for most of his career, Hunter has an underwhelming record at the Shows of Shows. Out of 24, the Cerebral Assassin has secured wins on ten occasions and lost in 14 matches.

Whom did Triple H defeat at the Shows of Shows?

Goldust - WrestleMania 13

Owen Hart - WrestleMania XIV

The Rock, Mick Foley, Big Show - WrestleMania 2000

Chris Jericho - WrestleMania X8

Booker T - WrestleMania XIX

Randy Orton - WrestleMania 25

Sheamus - WrestleMania 26

Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 29

Sting - WrestleMania 31

Batista - WrestleMania 35

Who defeated Kings of Kings at WrestleMania?

The Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania XII

Kane - WrestleMania XV

The Undertaker - WrestleMania X-Seven

Chris Benoit - WrestleMania 20

Batista - WrestleMania 21

John Cena - WrestleMania 22

Randy Orton - WrestleMania XXIV

The Undertaker - WrestleMania XXVII

The Undertaker - WrestleMania XXVIII

Daniel Bryan - WrestleMania 30

Roman Reigns - WrestleMania 32

Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 33

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey - With Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 34

Why did Triple H retire from WWE?

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t…

In 2021, Triple H underwent heart surgery due to various health issues. Also, in the ESPN interview, he elaborated on his health condition when sustaining pneumonia, saying:

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything.

Many current superstars and Hall of Famers have been honoring The Game's in-ring tenure in WWE since his retirement announcement.

