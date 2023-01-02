What were the two main events of WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania 38 was the biggest Premium Live Event of the eventful year of 2022. The two-night extravaganza served up wrestling and spectacle in abundance and was an event that people will remember for a long time.

WrestleMania 38 featured multiple mega matches and special appearances, and received widespread critical acclaim. Many called it one of the best 'Manias of the modern era, and we can proudly say that we are in that boat. Indeed, this year's Show of Shows has big shoes to fill, and we are still three months away.

The main event that graces the Grandest Stage of Them All is the match fans talk about the most. The 2022 event had two of them, as it was a two-night show. If you don't remember them, read on to refresh your memory.

Night One of WrestleMania 38 was main-evented by Kevin Owens, taking on the legendary 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the latter's first match in 19 years. The following day closed out with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar clashing over the right to be called the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What happened during the main events of WrestleMania 38?

Kevin Owens vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar were two mega matches that were given the chance to headline WrestleMania 38. They were two of the better matches on the card and delivered with aplomb.

Owens' constant taunting of Austin saw the latter agree to wrestle him, nineteen years after his retirement match. The two masters of the Stunner fought a chaotic and entertaining contest that saw them brawl all over the place. In the end, it was The Texas Rattlesnake who picked up the victory.

The following day, the match that WWE billed as 'the biggest WrestleMania main event of all-time' took place. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar fought with both the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship on the line. The two titans traded haymakers and near-falls for days, with both refusing to go down.

Paul Heyman's interference ultimately proved to be the difference. Reigns profited from it and blasted Lesnar with a Spear to take the three-count. In doing so, he closed out Night Two of the show, with the final money shot seeing him raise both world titles over his shoulders.

