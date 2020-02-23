What Tyson Fury said to Triple H before defeating Deontay Wilder

Picture credit: iFL TV (YouTube)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were among the celebrities in attendance as Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to win the WBC heavyweight title and maintain his undefeated boxing record.

Before the fight, which Fury won via TKO in the seventh round, “The Gypsy King” caught up with the WWE pair backstage.

He thanked Triple H and Stephanie for making the trip to Vegas to see him fight, and he even joked that he might use a chokeslam to take out Wilder.

“Good to see you. Thanks for coming, I appreciate it. Feeling good, ready for a war. It’s gonna have to take something big to take me out tonight, I’ll tell you that. I’ll just drive him with a chokeslam!”

Triple H said he can tag in at any stage if Fury needs assistance, while Stephanie added that they are “ready for the run-in” when required.

Of course the Game is at #WilderFury2 🙌@TripleH and @StephMcMahon wish Tyson Fury good luck before the big fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/oq69RJGRJT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury’s WWE future

In October 2019, Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman via countout in a marquee match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Fury repeatedly stated in media interviews after his win over Strowman that he planned to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but WWE has already announced that “The Beast” will defend his WWE Championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at the event.

The 31-year-old has a lot of options following his victory against Wilder, including a possible UFC crossover fight, so it is currently unknown whether he will return to WWE.