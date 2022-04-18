The first quarter of this year has been amazing for the WWE Universe. Fans have already witnessed the surprising in-ring returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon.

In addition, dream matches like Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar and Edge vs. AJ Styles became a reality. Now that the 'Mania fever is set to conclude with WrestleMania Backlash 2022, fans are wondering what's next in-store.

What is the upcoming schedule for WWE Pay-per-views in 2022?

The company has released a lineup for some of its most significant premium live events. It is as follows:

WrestleMania Backlash - May 8, 2022, at Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island.

Hell in a Cell - June 5, 2022, at Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois.

Money in the Bank - July 2, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada.

SummerSlam - July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Survivor Series - November 26, 2022, at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is rumored for summer 2022 WWE return John Cena is rumored for summer 2022 WWE return 🔥 https://t.co/Ojn52zghrE

Two additional premium live events will take place in September and October respectively, but the dates haven't been confirmed yet. As the pandemic era is over now, another show is expected to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

What can WWE fans expect from the remainder of 2022?

On May 8, WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will take place that will feature some rematches from the Showcase of The Immortals along with a few other exciting bouts.

Hell in a Cell will expectedly feature multiple editions of the iconic Hell in a Cell match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could defend his title inside the punishing structure.

This year's winner of the Money in The Bank contract will be finalized on July 2 at the namesake event. Considering the fancy rules, the contract holder will have the highest probability of becoming the new world champion.

The Biggest Party of The Summer will feature some dream matches and returns, while Survivor Series will showcase RAW and SmackDown's battle for brand supremacy.

For the remainder of 2022, the WWE Universe might witness the returns of iconic superstars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Shane McMahon. Who knows? 2022 might also feature Jon Moxley's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Pratik Singh