What is the updated commentary roster for WWE?

While WWE wrestlers are crucial to the success of the company, the role of commentators often goes unnoticed. However, every commentator for the Stamford-based promotion has added a certain value to a show and a match. From wrestling's golden generation till now, WWE has had several great talents in the booth.

Even today, the Triple-H-led promotion has a talented set of individuals who are the voice of the three brands. On RAW, wrestling fans witness the iconic Michael Cole and Pat McAfee do commentary every week. McAfee was recently added to the mix after he returned at Royal Rumble 2024.

On the other hand, former RAW commentator Wade Barrett has now become the voice of SmackDown. Since Kevin Patrick departed the Stamford-based promotion, Barrett and Corey Graves have been looking after commentary duties on the blue brand.

Also, despite being considered a developmental brand by many, NXT has one of the most iconic voices in the business on commentary. The star in question is Booker T. Along with Vic Joseph, Booker T has been adding plenty to NXT, which is filled with some of the best young wrestling talent in the world.

WWE commentator Michael Cole once revealed his retirement plans

While Michael Cole is currently commentating on Monday Night RAW, he has been WWE's iconic voice for nearly three decades now. From working alongside the likes of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler to sharing duties with Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, Cole has literally aged with the promotion.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show last year, Cole discussed his future retirement from WWE. While he acknowledged he has been working for a long time, he added that he has no plans to stop. Cole mentioned that when he turns 60, it would be ideal to slow down.

"Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else. 'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit."

Given how revered he is among the WWE Universe, the majority would never want Michael Cole to retire. After all, the RAW commentator has been part of some of the most memorable moments in the company.

