What we learned from the WWE this week: 22nd May, 2017

What we learned from a pretty middle of the road for the WWE.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 12:34 IST

It’s now a reality

After the shocking result of WWE Backlash’s main event, this week was about readjusting and looking towards the future. Both Extreme Rules and Money in the Bank have all their main players in place, which no doubt means we will be treated to several multi-man tag team matches over the next few weeks.

Here is what we learned from a rather middle of the road week for WWE.

#1 Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt should be the feud of the new era

The feud of the new era?

RAW opened its show this week by concentrating on the Universal Championship scene. Bray Wyatt came out and delivered a characteristically engaging promo that only served to frustrate fans who think he should be much more of a star than he is.

His promo was interrupted by Roman Reigns, perhaps somebody in the exact opposite position to Bray, enjoying main event success despite his limited abilities.

One thing became highly apparent while the two men were toe-to-toe in the ring. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns should really be the defining feud of WWE’s new era. All the previous ages of the WWE have seen them, dating back to Hogan vs. Piper and manoeuvring through the real-to-life animosity between Bret and Shawn, and later Stone Cold and The Rock.

Bray and Roman both started wrestling in the main roster at about the same time, and were both instrumental in ushering in the post-John Cena era. If only Bray had been booked better in his feuds with Cena and Randy Orton, this opening segment would have felt like one of the more memorable moments of the week.

And just on a side note, the Universal Title scene is doing its best to keep fans interested until Brock’s return, but the 50/50 booking is really damaging the storyline overall. Surely one of the five needs to come out of this feud looking the most dominant, otherwise, how are we to expect any of them to defeat the Beast?