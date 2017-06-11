What we learned from the WWE this week: 5th June, 2017

What we learned from a very impressive week from the WWE.

11 Jun 2017

Kicking starting the next title match

Monday Night RAW finally managed to shake off its current habit of disappointing fans. This week’s show was full of energy that we were all desperately craving for, setting up some new feuds and working towards a highly anticipated Universal Title match at Great Balls of Fire.

Smackdown was certainly a worthy show in its own right, making this a very impressive week for the WWE.

Here are some of the main things we learnt from the last seven days:

#1 The Roman Reigns/Bray Wyatt feud is over before it began

There have been a few occasions in the recent past where I’ve advocated for Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns to become the main feud of WWE’s new era. Unfortunately, the company continues to handle Wyatt terribly, never allowing him to get important victories on the big stages.

This week on RAW, we were reminded yet again of this fact. Following the fatal five-way at Extreme Rules, we were expecting some new feuds to develop, and Roman vs. Bray looks like it is about to enter its latest instalment.

Unfortunately, the classic WWE mistake has been made, having the babyface get the win so early on. By kayfabe logic, why would Roman need to face Bray again? Surely the point of having a ‘babyface/heel’ dynamic entails the heel getting wins over the face, whether with the help of underhand tactics or not, which means the babyface is always on the backfoot, chasing their revenge. Now we have a situation in which another match between the two wouldn’t make sense.

I suppose, in reality, Bray vs. Roman isn’t the typical face/heel storyline. Bray is treated more like a babyface, and because he always loses important matches, it feels like we need to get behind him, in the way we would normally get behind an underdog babyface, to help his ascendancy up the card.

This means Bray is basically a face, and as we’re all well aware, Roman essentially represents the main company heel right now. Is it time to turn Bray babyface officially? If nothing else, it would make his current booking a lot easier to understand.