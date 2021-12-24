What should we expect from Alexa Bliss when she returns to action in WWE?

It seems every time a WWE Superstar disappears for a while, they come back in some other form. Alexa Bliss may end up following that same blueprint.

Bliss, who joined WWE's main roster on SmackDown in 2016, evolved as a sort of Harley Quinn-like pixie doll with partially dyed hair and a bad attitude. In the process, she also became the first woman to capture both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

She was a little later to the party than her contemporaries like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. However, she was a natural athlete and put in the work to get caught up to her fellow competitors in the new wave of the women's division.

Alexa Bliss eventually established herself as a WWE Superstar in her own right

Even as a heel, Alexa Bliss was sometimes still cheered by fans. On the rare times when she dipped her toe into the babyface waters, she still held on to that dark edge.

She became one of the most irritating characters in all of WWE, and displayed it while hosting her own talk show, 'A Moment of Bliss.' It seemed like she would be the same brash barbie doll forever.

Forever lasted only so long, as in 2020, she would fall under the spell of Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend. Before long, the old Alexa Bliss had been replaced with a darker, creepier version. Whether she had been hypnotized or possessed, she was now willing to sacrifice anything — even herself — to help The Fiend in his reign of terror.

The new version of Alexa Bliss was about as kooky and crazy a switch as we've ever seen in WWE

Before long, The Fiend would disappear from the storyline that he actually originated, and Bliss would take over the primary role. Wyatt would eventually be released, as Alexa branched out with just herself and her doll, Lilly.

Over the next few months, Bliss was able to terrorize and play mind games with her opponents, sometimes with the assistance of Lilly. The doll displayed magical powers that gave Alexa an advantage over her opponents. This is the point when Bliss was about as twisted as she could get.

However, that magic act all came to an end thanks to Charlotte Flair. The Queen defeated Bliss at Extreme Rules and then destroyed Lilly after the match. Bliss has not been seen since.

Behind the scenes, it is reported that Bliss had a surgical procedure which is why she has taken this time off. Still, it's the perfect opportunity for WWE to do something special with her character when she comes back.

This begs the question: When will Bliss return, and under what persona? Will she revert to the original version of herself or come back as the insane little girl she morphed into later?

Or, there is the possibility she could come back as a whole new character. Perhaps leaning on her multi-sport background as a pure babyface. WWE could even pull the trigger on a darker and more serious heel version of Alexa Bliss.

Bliss is a very talented performer, so she can likely make just about any adjustment or thrive in staying the same. It will be interesting to see what path WWE takes when handling her eventual return.

