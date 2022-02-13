What will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson be doing at Super Bowl 2022?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's inclination towards professional football has increased over the years. As a former football player himself, The Brahma Bull shares an emotional bond with the sport.

The Rock made a Super Bowl appearance in 2020 when he introduced the Chiefs and 49ers players. The Great One's performance on the mic was so fabulous that fans began demanding that he appear in Super Bowl advertisements every year.

Luckily for everyone, The People's Champion is all set to make another appearance at NFL Super Bowl LVI.

What will The Rock be doing at NFL Super Bowl 2022?

The Rock is scheduled for a pre-game appearance at Super Bowl LVI. He will step onto the SoFi Stadium turf to deliver a pre-kickoff speech.

The Great One will also narrate the "Super Gold Sunday" promo, celebrating the day the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics will air together.

The WWE legend will not be the only marquee name present for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams contest. Celebrities like Snoop Dog, Eminem, and Dr. Dre will also be in California for the occasion.

It's safe to say that the event is going to be star-studded.

There's also speculation that The People's Champion will use this platform to promote his upcoming Black Adam movie, which is based on the eponymous DC Comics superhero.

WWE has reportedly finalized The Rock's WrestleMania 39 match

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns says that the match with The Rock makes sense for Wrestlemania 39 Roman Reigns says that the match with The Rock makes sense for Wrestlemania 39‼️🔥 https://t.co/XMW1ovIhs1

Is Roman Reigns about to face the biggest threat to his title reign?

Per reports, WWE has some massive plans in store for WrestleMania 39. The show is going to have a "WWE goes Hollywood" theme, and we can expect some marquee matches to happen at the event.

Vince McMahon wants WrestleMania 39 to be the place where The Tribal Chief finally collides with The Great One. It seems like the highly-anticipated Reigns vs. Rock contest will be taking place very soon.

While WWE is well aware of Johnson's busy schedule, they are hopeful that The Brahma Bull can make it to the Show of Shows to square off with his cousin in a "Once in a Lifetime" encounter.

