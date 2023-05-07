What will happen to The Bloodline? 5 potential directions following WWE Backlash 2023

The Bloodline locked horns against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in a 3-on-3 tag match at WWE Backlash 2023. While many had predicted a win for the babyfaces in the match, it didn't happen.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa prevailed over their rivals to earn a major victory for The Bloodline. Following their huge win at the event, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is what will happen to The Bloodline next.

To feed into this widespread curiosity for the time being, here are five big predictions for the heel faction after WWE Backlash 2023.

#5. The Bloodline stands stronger than ever following their win at WWE Backlash

As you may know, The Usos have failed to get on the same page as the rest of The Bloodline over the last few weeks as the cracks in the faction have seemingly widened. However, that may chance following the factions huge win at WWE Backlash.

Roman Reigns seemingly had lost faith in the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions following their loss at WrestleMania 39. However, the recent turn of events may lead him to have a change of heart. He could welcome The Usos with open arms, papering over the recent cracks in the faction.

#4. Solo Sikoa turns on The Usos

The Bloodline won their match against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash. But all is not well between The Enforcer and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions. During the match, Solo was seen looking at his brothers with an intense glare following their win at the premium live event.

Hence, the odds of The Enforcer turning on The Usos can't be ruled out. The creative team could create further rift between the two parties, leading to the former NXT North American Champion turning on the twins.

#3. Roman Reigns kicks The Usos out of the faction

After losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, The Usos had a golden opportunity to regain the titles on the opening night of the WWE Draft. However, the former champs failed to prevail over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Given that, plus the recent friction between Roman Reigns and The Usos, it may not be surprising if the Tribal Chief kicks them out of The Bloodline shortly.

#2. Ava Raine joins The Bloodline

While The Rock was rumored to lock horns with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, it didn't happen after The Brahma Bull pulled out of the dream encounter.

However, given its one of the biggest money matches the Stamford-based company could curerntly put together, WWE may not give up on the match so soon. The creative team could lay down the breadcrumbs for the dream match by injecting The Rock's daughter into the storyline.

Current NXT star could make her main roster debut as a new member of The Bloodline in the coming days. This potential angle would not only help the up-and-coming star to grow under The Tribal Chief's umbrella but would also keep the doors open on a potential match between Reigns and The Rock.

#1. New challenges could be in store for The Bloodline after WWE Backlash 2023

With The Bloodline defeating Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023, their ongoing feud against the trio has seemingly reached its climax. Hence, some new challenges could be in store for the heel faction in the coming days.

While Roman Reigns is rumored to face AJ Styles next, the creative team could have Randy Orton return to exact revenge on The Bloodline in the coming days. The Viper could reunite with his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle to feud with the Roman-led faction upon his return.

Should Randy Orton feud with The Bloodline upon his return? Share your thoughts in the comets section below.

