What will be the main event of WWE Evolution this Sunday?

WWE is set to host the second edition of Evolution this Sunday from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It is a premium live event that is exclusively for the women's division and represents the trailblazers of women's wrestling. Several high-profile matches have been added to the card for this Sunday, including championship matches and a high-stakes battle royal.

Regardless of how stacked the card is, the biggest highlight will undeniably remain the main event of the show. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship will headline Evolution 2025 this weekend. WWE has officially announced this on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

Ripley and SKY have been feuding on RAW since the pre-WrestleMania season. The two superstars have a rich storyline driven by their determination to be the best. This feud has been revolving around the top prize of the women's division, the Women's World Championship, which makes it worthy of main-eventing a premium live event.

Besides, Evolution is a premium live event that celebrates the remarkable journey of the women's division, highlighting its storied past while showcasing the dynamic talents of the current era. And there could be no better way to put the current faces of the women's division, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, in the spotlight than letting them close the show on Sunday.

What will be the start time for WWE Evolution?

The women's premium live event will return to WWE after seven years, and the excitement among fans is palpable. State Farm Arena is almost sold out for Sunday. However, for fans watching from home, the show will be telecast live on their regular broadcasting platforms.

For the fans in the USA, WWE Evolution will start at 7 ET/4 PT on July 13. It will stream live on Peacock, which is the official home for all the premium live events in the country. However, the show will be streaming on Netflix for viewers in other countries.

The fans in the UK will get to enjoy the show live at 12 AM BST on Monday, July 14, while for the fans in Australia, the event will commence at 10:00 a.m. AEST on Monday. Meanwhile, Evolution will kick off in India at 5 AM IST on July 14 on Netflix.

All in all, the card for the women's event is stacked, and the excitement is at an all-time high. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the marquee event on Sunday at State Farm Arena.

