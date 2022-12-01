What was William Regal's role in WWE before his release?

Rumors and speculation regarding William Regal's status with All Elite Wrestling currently run rampant across the industry. This comes after he was seemingly written off of AEW television after being attacked by MJF on Dynamite.

There's been talk of the former Intercontinental Champion returning to WWE. However that seems unlikely, considering his current contract status, but stranger things have happened in the pro wrestling world.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Gentleman Villain Podcast @GentlemanRegal



Mr. Regal wrestles:



Day 1, 5. Cactus

Day 2, 8. Flair

Day 3. 7. tag w/Flair v Ricky/Sting

Day 4, 10. Maxx Payne

Day 6: w/Ron v Badd/Cactus

Day 9: Badd (also touches severed ear)

Day 11. Ricky



Hear about the TV title and EVIDENTLY much more,

It's been less than a year since Regal was released from his WWE contract, but what was his role in the company before that?

William Regal wore a number of hats in WWE

Following his retirement from wrestling in 2013, Regal began taking on more backstage roles with WWE. He had also been doing on-air commentary for both the original incarnation of NXT, as well as the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, since 2011. In 2014, however, he was taken out of the commentary booth and placed in the NXT General Manager's office.

While William Regal's role as GM was mostly on-screen, he did handle some behind-the-scenes responsibilities as well. When not laying down the law on NXT every week, the former King of the Ring was active in recruiting new performers for the brand. In 2018, he was referred to as the WWE Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting on the promotion's website.

While William Regal had spent well over twenty years in WWE before his release, it wasn't his first run with the company. In 1998, following a successful run as a multi-time TV Champion in World Championship Wrestling, Lord Steven Regal made the jump to the then-WWF. Except this time, it was not as a British aristocrat - but as a "real man's man."

No, seriously.

Due to personal issues, this run (and gimmick) would last less than a year. Thankfully, he wouldn't be gone for long and, after a brief return to WCW, William Regal made his triumphant return to WWE.

Whether the former European Champion comes back to the company where he had his greatest triumphs remains to be seen. But, given his history there, as well as his relationship with WWE's current head of creative Triple H, it wouldn't be very surprising at all.

Would you like to see Regal return to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

