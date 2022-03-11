What does WWE 2K22 DLC consist of?

After months of waiting, WWE 2K22 has finally been released worldwide. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, meeting minimum requirements.

The game already has a huge roster that includes legends, Hall of Famers, current superstars, and even a few names no longer associated with the company. However, developers have announced multiple DLC (Downloadable Content) for the game, which will add 28 more superstars and celebrity guests to the list.

Banzai Pack (April 26)

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack (May 17)

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack (June 7)

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack (June 28)

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack (July 19)

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

Gamers who have a season pass don't need to buy these DLCs separately as they are included in the pass. For those unaware, the game is available in four editions: Standard, Cross-Gen digital bundle, Deluxe & nWo-4-life digital edition.

Season passes are included in the latter two editions. Gamers who don't have a season pass can buy DLCs for the superstars they require, which means they have the option to purchase the said DLCs separately.

WWE 2K22 has an all-new MyGM mode

The primary reason fans were eagerly waiting for WWE 2K22 is its General Manager mode. The MyGM mode is debuting in the 2K series, where gamers can run the brand they desire.

The available General Managers are Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Stephanie McMahon, Sonya Deville, and now AEW star William Regal. Meanwhile, RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0, and NXT UK are the available brands.

Gamers can run their brands, manage finances, book, play, simulate, spectate matches, and loads more. The WWE 2K22 MyGM mode has a co-op capability, where you can control the RAW brand whereas your local or online friend runs its rival SmackDown and so on.

