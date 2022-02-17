WWE 2K22 is set to release on the 11th of March. It is the first installment in the 2k series to be released after one year gap. While the developers didn't release any titles for 2021, it seems like they have invested a reasonable amount of time in creating 2K22.

Various new modes have been announced for the game thus far, including the General Manager mode, which fans and gamers have demanded over the years.

So what is WWE 2K22's MyGM mode?

This latest game mode allows players to control WWE's brands as general managers. One can choose between Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon as the GM.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0, and NXT UK are the four available brands from which the player can select one avatar while the others will act as the rival brand.

Not only can the players choose their GM and brand, but they can also make their dream roster thanks to an all-new draft. The mode will also feature a budget for the players to manage finances.

One of the most exciting aspects of the mode is its co-op capability. Under this, you can manage a brand, say RAW, and your local or online friends may manage the rival brand, say SmackDown, in the same continuation.

WWE 2K22 will feature some more stunning game modes in addition to MyGM

Apart from the MyGM mode, the newest installment in the series will also introduce a variety of other modes and will further improve some existing modes.

As always, players can do whatever they want in Universe mode and Creation Suite. Seventy-five body templates are available for customization, this time with 100 player slots, which is quite impressive.

There is also a MyRISE mode which has replaced the MyCareer mode. Unlike previous editions where male and female superstars had the same storylines, players can experience different rise-to-fame stories of both genders in WWE 2K22.

Also making way for the first time are the MyFaction mode and WWE 2K showcase. The former allows players to make their dream team and militant factions of all the superstars available on the game roster. Meanwhile, the 2K showcase will enable players to relive some of the best Rey Mysterio matches, the cover superstar of the game.

The game sounds compelling and is worth a try. Are you excited to play the MyGM and other modes in WWE 2K22? You are welcome to voice your opinions in the comments.

