What is WWE Day 1?

WWE Day 1 is an upcoming pay-per-view produced by WWE. The pay-per-view will include wrestlers from both the RAW and SmackDown brands.

WWE Day 1 will be aired on pay-per-view worldwide, and it will also be available for streaming through Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else around the world.

WWE Day 1 will be held on the 1st of January, 2022. The show will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be WWE’s first pay-per-view of the new year.

WWE Day 1 will feature a blockbuster Triple Threat Match

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed a huge WWE Championship match which will take place at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Current WWE champion Big E will be defending his title against his arch-rivals Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Over the course of the past few weeks, Big E has seen himself engaged in a feud with former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has also been feuding with Seth Rollins. This has caused Rollins to engage in a feud between Big E and Owens. This week on RAW, The Prizefighter defeated Big E in a non-title match. However, the conclusion to the bout wasn't without controversy, as Rollins once again got himself involved.

Following interference from Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens was declared the winner of the match. Due to which, Owens was also added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

As things stand, WWE is yet to unveil the rest of the Day 1 card. However, the WWE Universe should definitely expect a few more interesting feuds and storylines to occur within the next month, as WWE prepares to add more matches to their first pay-per-view of 2022.

