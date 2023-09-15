What if WWE gives the green signal for a trios championship? 4 potential teams who could compete

Before WWE could purchase WCW, the latter had a Six-Man Tag Team Championship. However, the title witnessed a short span in the promotion as it was introduced in February 1991, and scrapped in December of the same year. Since then, there has been no presence of this title.

Recently, AEW launched the same title on their brand and titled it, "AEW World Trios Championship." Since then, several WWE fans have been wondering if the Stamford-based promotion would do the same. If yes, it would be very interesting to see who will end up winning such a unique belt.

In this list, we will look at four potential teams who have a great chance of winning the trios championship if WWE introduces it:

#4. WWE faction Imperium

Since their debut on the main roster, Imperium has been one of the most followed factions in WWE. While the leader of Imperium, Gunther, has managed to become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, Luwdig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are yet to achieve something significant.

This is one reason why the Stamford-based promotion could book Imperium to win a potential trios championship. Another reason why this booking would be good is that if the heel faction wins the title, it will be Gunther's second championship, and that will make him look extremely strong.

#3. The Judgment Day

On Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day has been one of the most popular factions. From being involved in major feuds to winning titles, many believe they are the best faction in the promotion. Despite there being some cracks in the team in recent times, the heel faction has managed to stay and win together.

This is one reason why The Judgment Day winning a Trios Championship would make sense. While Finn Balor and Damian Priest hold the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, winning the Trios Championship with Dominik Mysterio would further solidify the unity in this faction and make it the most dominant team.

#2. The Brawling Brutes

Since joining forces together, The Brawling Brutes have done well for themselves in their career. While the team has experienced ups and downs, their passion for wrestling can be seen, and this is one reason why the Stamford-based promotion could book The Brawling Brutes to win the Trios Championship.

Because, after everything he has done, Sheamus deserves a title at this stage of his career. Along with that, Butch was impressive in the Money in the Bank match earlier this year. Taking all these points into consideration, it won't hurt to see The Brawling Brutes win the Trios Championship.

#1. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Since Bobby Lashley made his return to SmackDown, he has been the talk of the town. Not only did Lashley make a mega return, but also recruited the Street Profits to create a formidable faction. Since joining forces, Lashley and the Street Profits have taken part in several segments. However, there has been nothing concrete.

Hence, if WWE plans on making Lashley and his faction a dominant side, they could introduce the trios championship and book the team to win it. If the faction can become champions, they would also have the chance to be involved in some great feuds against top teams on SmackDown.

