Batista (nowadays known as Hollywood Megastar Dave Bautista) is just one name on a rapidly growing list of pro wrestlers turning to actors. He's right up there with John Cena, Mercedes Varnado (the former Sasha Banks), and, of course, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to the big man himself, however, there's something that sets him apart.

In a recent profile with Yang-Yi Goh of GQ, Batista commented on how he decided to dictate how his acting career would play out.

"[I]t would’ve been easy for someone with Bautista’s biceps and resumé to settle into a string of mindless but lucrative action flicks. Instead, he’s spent the last decade carving out the weirdest, most artful filmography of any WWE alumnus, working with directors [sucha as] Denis Villeneuve, Rian Johnson, Sam Mendes, James Gunn. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” he puts it plainly. “I just want to be a good f******** actor. A respected actor.”

Batista got career advice from another WWE legend turned actor

Later, the profile focused on Batista's transition to Hollywood and how, despite nearly losing everything, he was determined to be taken seriously as an actor. Luckily, he managed to do that, thanks to some wise words from a fellow former WWE Champion.

“Before I left WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin pulled me aside and said, ‘You’re going to get offers for horrible scripts. The money will be tempting. Don’t get caught in that trap.’”

His hard work finally paid off, and after a relentless auditioning process, The Animal scored the role of The Destroyer - Drax the Destroyer, to be specific. Guardians of the Galaxy became one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest hits - spawning two (one upcoming) sequels and even a Holiday special. The role put Batista on the map, and he soon became one of the most sought-after actors in the business.

This year alone, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star will be featured in such highly-anticipated films as Dune: Part Two, A Knock at the Cabin and, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Much like his pro wrestling career, Batista has said it's time to move on from the role that made him a household name - it'll be the final time he portrays Drax.

Whatever role he decides to take on next, you can be certain they'll be interesting. Academy Award Winner Dave Bautista, anyone?

