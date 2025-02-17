What is WWE LFG? All you need to know about the new show

WWE has created numerous series and shows to give insights into the wrestling industry over the past couple of years. The company has once again used its partnership with A&E to launch a new program 'WWE LFG' (Legends & Future Greats), which debuted on the streaming platform on February 16.

LFG is a competitive series introduced by the company that would be based on the rising talent of the industry. It features evaluating in-ring matches and the star's capabilities outside the ring while developing their skills to make their way to WWE TV. Not only competition, but the young talent is also given mentorship from some of the greatest stars in the industry, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more.

WWE also featured a couple of promo videos for the shows, which included the likes of CM Punk and Gunther trying to motivate and train the young future superstars. With the show entirely being a competition series, the young talents are set to lock horns against each other to earn a contract with the Stamford-based company, along with intense training from some of the greatest names to ever step foot in the ring.

A total of 16 young men and women are competing in the show, with the intent to learn from the best in the industry and get a contract to work on NXT, which would be the foundation of a future career in WWE. The show is a massive addition to the already stacked programming that the Stamford-based company has on A&E.

New WWE talent claims to be "too good" on the mic

In a preview released by WWE, there were glimpses of the show featured, which saw Bubba Ray Dudley scolding a young star, BJ Ray, after the latter had delivered a promo.

Responding to the Hall of Famer in a recent social media post, the young talent stated that he was "too good" on the mic, before quipping that he should go against John Cena in a 'promo off' at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans will have to wait and see what these young talents are capable of and if the legends will be able to guide them in their journey to land a contract with the company.

