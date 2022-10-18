What is WWE's current stock price 3 months after Vince McMahon's retirement?

It was a landmark day for WWE when Vince McMahon announced that he would be retiring from his position as Chairman and CEO of the company. On July 22, 2022, he dropped the announcement on Twitter, ushering in the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

McMahon's retirement saw WWE make major changes to its executive lineup, roster, and product. His empire is now run by Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan. The company is undergoing a transition period, with many fans agreeing that there hasn't been this much excitement surrounding it in a while.

This excitement has also been reflected in the company's stock prices. Since July, the value of their shares has seen a steady rise. Indeed, it hit a 52-week high on Monday, indicating that the time is now to back them in the stock market. If you want to know just how much WWE's current stock price is three months after Vince McMahon's retirement, you have come to the right place.

At the time of writing, as of October 18, 2022, WWE's stock price is at USD 75.42. On the day Vince McMahon retired, the value stood at 66.10 USD. In the past three months, there has been a staggering increase, which makes the company a worthy asset in the market.

WWE stock is defying market trends

A closer look at WWE and the stock market shows that the company is not following projected market trends. The company’s stock is up more than 50% in 2022. This is the highest it has been since the summer of 2019, indicating that there is a lot of interest in them from investors.

With rumors floating around that Vince McMahon's company is in line for an acquisition, its stock price has continued to hover around the 70s. This, coupled with recent success in ratings and a dynamic ownership, makes for a compelling asset that investors should pay close attention to.

With a large share of the company's revenue coming from locked-in relationships with media companies, it is an organization that is relatively insulated from consumer trends. The future will almost certainly see television rights renewals and bidding wars for RAW and SmackDown. As such, you could do much worse than placing some money on the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

