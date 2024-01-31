What are WWE's new commentary teams? Full lineup disclosed for RAW, SmackDown & NXT

WWE has gone through a multitude of changes over the past year. One big change was Triple H taking over creative from Vince McMahon. Then, it was the overall ownership and management with Endeavor buying WWE and forming TKO. After that, multiple roster changes with superstars returning, and now the winds of change have come to the commentary table.

Last week, Micheal Cole filled in for recently released commentator Kevin Patrick on WWE SmackDown. The Irish announcer tried his best but could not impress the fans or the higher-ups. His release means the company has to re-shuffle the commentary table for its shows.

As we saw on RAW today, Michael Cole is the lead commentator for RAW, and his partner is the returning Pat McAfee. The duo was beloved during their time on SmackDown and now have a chance to bring their chemistry to the red brand.

As for SmackDown, WWE has gone with the pairing of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. Graves will reportedly be promoted to lead commentator, while Barrett will provide color commentary. For NXT, it still remains Vic Joseph and Booker-T.

Pat McAfee claims not to know many names at WWE Royal Rumble while commentating

At the Royal Rumble, Pat McAfee returned to the WWE commentary table. McAfee may not be a long servant of the business; however, since joining the company, he has proven himself a reliable and entertaining personality. Even so, he did have a few issues at the premium live event due to his inexperience.

Speaking on his own show, McAfee revealed he didn't know the names of many superstars during the women's Royal Rumble. One name he specially mentioned was TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

"There were some people that came out; I had no idea who they were, I had no clue. I was looking over at the trons, and I'm like, 'What's the name here? What's the name here?' And [Michael] Cole and Corey [Graves] are like, 'Oh my!' And I'm like, 'Oh yeah. Oh my. Oh yeah.' ... Jordynne Grace. I had no clue who that was. As I was going through Gorilla to get up and out ... I see her, and I'm like, because she had a title around her and she was facing away, I'm like, 'Holy f**k. Who is jocked, absolutely jocked?' Then I come out there, and they're like, 'TNA Knockouts Champion.' It's like, 'Holy s**t.'"

The former NFL punter is back as a full-time color commentator for the company. You can see him live every Monday Night on RAW.

