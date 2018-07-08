Fantasy Booking: What WWE should do to protect Ronda Rousey until WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey made her debut at Royal Rumble 2018

Ronda Rousey made her presence felt as she debuted after the Women's Rumble, won by Asuka, signing to the company for a multi-year deal.

Since then, she has had a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34, teaming with WWE Hall of Fame Inductee and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, beating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in an incredible match. She had another outstanding match at Money In The Bank against Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship.

After cashing in her MITB contract and becoming Raw Women's Champion for the third time, Alexa Bliss created a major target on her back, lead to a suspension for Ronda Rousey of thirty days due to her attacks to Bliss, Angle and WWE Officials on the Raw after MITB.

Here's a booking creative booking plan by myself on how WWE should book Ronda from now until WrestleMania.

#1 Extreme Rules/SummerSlam (Rousey fights for Raw Women's Title but doesn't win)

Ronda needs to be protected but winning the Women's Championship is too soon. Who would win instead?

Currently, Rousey is suspended from Raw until after Extreme Rules, however, Ronda announced she will be in attendance for the PPV so it may spell bad news for the Raw Women's Champ.

Alexa Bliss will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules in the first ever Women's Extreme Rules Match.

Expect Rousey to interfere in some way to get revenge on Little Miss Bliss. Having her accidentally hitting Jax and making her lose could make the story more interesting as Jax may feel betrayed that Rousey purposely cost her the Women's Championship.

Natalya recently tapped Bliss on Raw to the Sharpshooter so she has a right to be added in the title picture.

Another factor is Mickie James: she has been a friend and foe to Bliss on numerous occasions and her presence in the women's title picture would be elevated. Bliss could use James, manipulating her into competing in a match with Jax or getting a beat-down to protect Bliss, something that gets under James' skin to eventually turn on Little Miss Bliss. All of this leads into a match at SummerSlam with Alexa Bliss defending the Raw Women's Championship in a Fatal Five Way against Nia Jax, Natalya, Mickie James and Ronda Rousey.

Now in this match, Rousey wouldn't become Raw Women's Champion, here are the many reasons why she shouldn't win:

1. She has to be defeated at some point in her early career- Rousey showed why she was one of the most dominant women in UFC but also one of the most successful female athletes in the world. Rousey facing a defeat in this match would allow WWE to capitalise on her attitude to losing a big match.

2. It's too early for her to win the title- With big rumors of her competing for the women's title at WrestleMania, her winning the belt at SummerSlam makes it even more predictable that she would lose the title at Mania.

The Rowdy One has proven in her last two matches that she has great skill in the ring but she still needs some guidance on her character and mic work. Having a well-structured story for Rousey and her future WrestleMania opponent, fighting to win the Women's Championship would be a spectacular thing to watch.

However, Rousey wouldn't take the pin in this match because she still needs to be protected, remaining credible and presented as a major star, someone like Natalya could easily take the pin or submission in this match.

In terms of who would win, Natalya wouldn't really be the best option unless WWE wants to have a feud between her and Rousey sooner than later.

Jax winning wouldn't be bad but it's not necessary to have her win another title at that point. James winning would take some focus away from Ronda and Alexa but will focus more on the veteran finally being a seven-time Women's Champion, tying with Trish Stratus for the most women's titles in WWE history.

James being the Raw Women's Champion would refresh the championship picture and give it a different dynamic. She could face different opponents like Alicia Fox or Dana Brooke or even turn face to take on Ruby Riot and her Riot Squad members.