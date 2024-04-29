What is the WWE Speed Championship? Who won the belt, details, and more

WWE Speed is a show that the company created exclusively for the X (fka Twitter) platform on social media, where matches have a three-minute time limit. The new show started on April 3, 2024, with an eight-man tournament, where the winner would become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

According to the official information, only male wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT can compete for the Speed Championship, and every male wrestler is eligible to participate and have a match for the title.

The inaugural Speed Champion is Ricochet. After SmackDown went off the air last Friday, April 26, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano in the final of the eight-man tournament. Gargano had defeated Big Bronson Reed in the semi-finals, while Ricochet beat JD McDonagh.

WWE will air the semi-finals on Wednesday, May 1st, while the final will air on Wednesday, May 8, and it will be the day WWE will recognize as Day 1 of Ricochet's Speed Championship reign.

WWE Speed Championship set to give opportunities to underused male wrestlers

The creation of the inaugural WWE Speed Championship was another attempt by WWE to attract even more fans to its shows and platforms.

It is also a great opportunity for the company to promote its mid-card wrestlers and give them an opportunity to challenge for a championship.

Of the eight participants, only Johnny Gargano is fighting for the WWE Tag Team Championship as part of #DIY with Tommaso Ciampa. Out of the other seven, Ricochet is currently battling with McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, while Big Bronson Reed could get a shot at Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, even though Chad Gable remains the No.1 contender.

Thus, the most likely scenario is that neither of the top stars will challenge for the Speed Championship; instead, WWE will continue to promote the underused, mid-card wrestlers.