What did WWE star Chelsea Green do before wrestling?

Chelsea Green is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. She has been entertaining fans with her jovial character on Friday Night SmackDown for months. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, The Hot Mess became the first-ever Women’s United States Champion. Fans often wonder what Green used to do before becoming a professional wrestler.

The 34-year-old began her pro-wrestling career in 2014. Before that, Chelsea Green was a fitness trainer, a stunt worker, and a part-time actor in Canada. She primarily focused on being a fitness model. The Hot Mess worked for various regional fitness brands, which helped her gain an athletic physique.

In 2016, she also appeared as a stunt double on the TV series "Wynonna Earp." During the shooting of the series, Green worked under challenging conditions to choreograph a fight scene. It eventually laid out the foundation for her physical conditioning for professional wrestling.

In 2014, Chelsea also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW as a side actor. She played 'Megan Miller,' a created character, during the WWE storyline involving Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. Besides, Green began her formal wrestling training in the same year after joining Lance Storm's Wrestling Academy.

How did Chelsea Green get into pro wrestling?

Chelsea Green was never keen on professional wrestling at an early age. She has often said that it was not her dream all along. The Hot Mess has only been in the industry for around a decade. Therefore, fans wonder how she got into the world of pro wrestling in the first place.

The former Women's United States Champion talked about this in 2023 with WWE Deutschland. Green revealed that in 2009, she attended a live event in Victoria where she saw a match between Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly. In the very first glimpses, she got infatuated with Kelly and her feminine energy, and that admiration eventually inspired her to become a pro wrestler.

"I did see a show in 2009 and it was a live event in Victoria where I'm from. 009 and it was a live event in Victoria where I'm from, and I watched Beth Phoenix vs. Kelly Kelly and I fell in love with Kelly Kelly. When I saw [Kelly Kelly] in the ring I was like, 'Oh my god, she's amazing. I want to be like her," said Chelsea Green

Later, Chelsea Green revealed that in 2014, she was watching an episode of WWE. During the show, she suddenly had an epiphany that perhaps she could do it as well. The Hot Mess revealed that at that very moment, she Googled "how to be a WWE diva," which ultimately opened the door for her wrestling career.

