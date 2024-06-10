What is WWE star Lola Vice's ethnicity?

WWE star Lola Vice was in action this week at NXT Battleground, facing Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground Match. Vice has experienced a rapid rise since making her debut with the company, sparking curiosity among fans about the 25-year-old talent.

Born on July 19, 1998 in Miami, Florida, Lola Vice, whose real name is Valerie Loureda, is of Cuban descent. Her parents, Frank and Ana Loureda, were Cuban immigrants who settled in the United States, giving her a Cuban-American heritage.

Before joining WWE, Lola Vice competed in the flyweight division of Bellator MMA, where she amassed a record of 4-1. In 2022, she signed with WWE following a three-day tryout during WrestleMania 38. She made her on-screen debut in January of the following year and has had an impressive run since then.

The former MMA fighter won the 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament and earned a title shot for the NXT Women's Championship, although she was unsuccessful in capitalizing on it earlier this year at NXT Vengeance Day.

Currently, she is engaged in a feud with RAW Superstar and former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler, indicating the company's confidence in her potential.

Lola Vice triumphs in rare WWE match

Lola Vice faced Shayna Baszler in an intense NXT Underground Match during the latest premium live event, NXT Battleground. The unique stipulation of the match provided an interesting setting, with the traditional wrestling ring replaced by just the canvas, with no ropes or turnbuckles. The match could only end by knockout or submission.

This setup played to the strengths of the two former MMA fighters, leading to an intense back-and-forth battle. In the closing stages of the bout, Shayna managed to lock in a triangle submission, but Vice barely escaped. Seizing the moment, Lola Vice pushed Shayna face-first into the steel steps, seemingly knocking her out. She then delivered a back fist, followed by relentless grounded punches, prompting the referee to stop the match and declare Lola the winner.

This victory marks one of the biggest wins of Lola Vice's young wrestling career, and it will be interesting to see what's next for the talented star.

