What did WWE star Montez Ford do in the military?

Montez Ford made his in-ring return to WWE on the November 28, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old teamed up with fellow Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins against The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in tag team action on the red brand.

For those not familiar with Montez Ford’s background, the WWE superstar had a four-year stint with the United States Marine Corps. He was a standout athlete during high school but didn’t opt for a college scholarship by the time he turned 18.

As the real-life Kenneth Crawford recalled during an interview with Yahoo Sports, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to alleviate some complications that hit his family at the time.

“I graduated high school after doing four years of the ROTC program, during which time I actually made it to battalion XO [executive officer],” Ford said. “I chose the Marines because at that point in time, my mother and my family were going through a few complications and I didn’t want the burden of having to worry about me on them. I took on the pleasure of going and serving my country for four years and I think it was the best decision I’ve made to date.”

Montez Ford left the Marine Corps in 2012. He chose not to re-enlist because of family commitments. His next step, however, proved to be a turning point in his career as he came to WWE.

Montez Ford returns to action from injury on WWE RAW

As noted earlier, The Street Profits reunited on the November 28, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW against The Alpha Academy.

Ford and Dawkins battled Chad Gable and Otis in a highly physical matchup on the red brand this week. The former once again showed his incredible athleticism as the Street Profits picked up the win following a huge frog splash by Ford.

It remains to be seen what the Profits will do next on the red brand.

