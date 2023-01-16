What is WWE star Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio?

Rhea Ripley's extra close relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been a constant highlight of WWE RAW in recent months. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is almost infatuated with The Eradicator- who has seemingly transformed him from the lost child of an aged father to a grown, menacing man.

Ever since Judgment Day turned Dom against Rey Mysterio, the younger Mysterio and Ripley have been inseparable. The former NXT Women's Champion has run interference on behalf of her "Dom Dom" countless times, and the 25-year-old RAW Superstar has done the same for his "Mami."

The two Judgment Day stablemates have even invaded the Mysterio Family home twice. On Thanksgiving, Dominik and Rhea barged into Rey Mysterio's house and attacked the masked luchador in front of his family, exacerbating his ankle injury.

They tried to do something similar on Christmas, but the Master of The 619 called the cops on them and had his son arrested. Whispering in his ear and cheering him on, Rhea Ripley has become Dominik's world, overwriting any influence his father had.

Considering their intimate on-screen relationship is comparable to a mother-child bond, many WWE fans have questioned whether they share an equally close real-life bond. Some have suggested that they may be a romantic couple, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio don't have a real-life romantic relationship with each other

While she may be his "Mami" on screen, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are not romantically involved with each other in a real-life relationship. The Eradicator is dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, who is now signed to AEW. The couple has even shared several pictures on Murphy's official Instagram account.

As for "Prison Dom," he recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion broke the news on his Instagram account, where he even mentioned the date of his engagement.

The 26-year-old Australian superstar has breathed life into Dominik Mysterio's character. As one of the most hated men on the main roster, Dom has finally found his footing, and much of the credit goes to his "Mami."

As of now, their on-screen bond remains as strong as ever. Rhea Ripley seems to be very keen on her Judgment Day stablemate. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have also been very supportive. Hence, the stable appears primed for a successful future together.

