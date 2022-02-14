What is WWE Superstar Naomi's net worth?

Whenever we talk about WWE's most exciting female superstars, Naomi's name is bound to come up. The Glow is popular among the wrestling community due to her unparalleled athleticism.

Naomi has been with Vince McMahon's promotion for more than a decade. Her journey has been full of ups and downs, but that hasn't stopped the SmackDown star from carving out her legacy.

She stands as one of the most gifted competitors of her generation. Along with all that success will come the question of her net worth.

So, what is Naomi's current net worth?

As per Players Bio, Naomi's current net worth is estimated to be 1 Million USD. She receives an annual salary of roughly around $130,000.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has also appeared in several television shows and movies, including The Marine 5: Battleground, which further added to her net income.

She was also an integral part of WWE's famous reality show Total Divas during its nine seasons. Apart from her regular salary, the veteran also earns from merchandise sales and 2K Games' royalty income.

Naomi battled Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi.

Earlier in the night, it was announced that if Sonya Deville interferes in the main event contest, she will face serious consequences. This decision made sure that Naomi got a fair opportunity to win the title without worrying about Deville's interference.

The two stars exceeded expectations by delivering one of the best matches of 2022. While The Glow did come close to defeating Flair on some occasions, she ultimately succumbed to a Natural Selection

After the match, Deville and Charlotte joined forces to decimate Naomi before Ronda Rousey made the save.

