What is WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' real name?

There is little doubt that Roman Reigns is the undisputed face of WWE today. Whether it is his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or the fact that he is decimating everyone who steps up to him, we haven't seen this kind of dominance in a long time.

Reigns is well and truly in God Mode, as he claims. With The Bloodline by his side, no one on the roster can make him eat his words. He goes by many names, and every one of them, from 'The Tribal Chief' to 'The Head of the Table,' are 100% justified.

However, behind the former Shield enforcer, there is a normal person. He belongs to wrestling royalty and is making them proud under his in-ring moniker, but he also brings honor to their name. If you want to know what Reigns' real name is, we have the answer for you right here.

Roman Reigns' actual name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i. He is the son of legendary wrestler Sika Anoa'i. The Big Dog is operating at an extremely high level and may retire as the most successful wrestler in his family.

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief has been immensely successful

Before we go any further, acknowledge Roman Reigns as your Tribal Chief.

Now that you have done it let's bask in his glory. Since returning in 2020 as a heel, Reigns has been on an all-time great of a run. Since his comeback, he has become WWE's top champion, headlined two WrestleManias, defeated every top superstar on the roster, and put together The Bloodline, the most dominant faction in recent WWE history.

Some of the names The Head of the Table has knocked off his hit list are Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio. He will look to continue his red-hot streak when he locks horns with Logan Paul at this year's Crown Jewel premium live event.

Joe Anoa'i is putting together a historic run for the ages, and we are all in for it. This is the era of The Tribal Chief, and we are here to witness it unfold.

