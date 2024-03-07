What is WWE World? Details on where and how to buy tickets

WWE World is generating a lot of excitement among fans as WrestleMania 40 approaches. While top names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be present at The Show of Shows, the festivities around WrestleMania have extended this year.

For those unaware, WWE World will be a five-day immersive experience for the fans. In these five days, they will get to see discussions with top superstars, a 2k24 tournament, meet and greets, autograph signings, and a lot more.

The event will begin on April 4th, 2024, and end on April 8th. Tickets for the event were made available on February 22nd, 2024. They can be purchased through Fanatics Events. The tickets are priced from $10 to $240, as the company is offering fans evening, single-day, and five-day passes.

Overall, it seems like WWE World is going to be a great experience for wrestling fans, along with a massive WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to hear about the WWE Universe's experience when this event begins.

Top names are set to feature in WWE World

As mentioned above, WWE isn't playing around when it comes to maximizing the fan experience at WrestleMania 40. While the company ensured that fans would have a blast at WWE World, it has also announced some names who will appear at the event. These names make the event something a wrestling fan can't miss.

For starters, RAW Commentator Pat McAfee will be a part of the festivities on April 5th, a day before WrestleMania 40 Night 1. Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble, McAfee has been a regular on WWE commentary, and fans will surely be interested in meeting him.

Next, the Stamford-based promotion's star attraction for WWE World comes from the following two names - Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On April 5th, the event for the fans will feature these two superstars, who will potentially team up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Coming to the Women's Division, the event will see Charlotte Flair present to interact with the fans. Since suffering from an injury, Flair has yet to return to WWE programming, and hence, connecting with fans will be a great experience for her. It will be interesting to see the other names WWE announces for the event.

