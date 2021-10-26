Xavier Woods recently achieved the major feat of becoming the King of the Ring. He is also a multi-time tag team champion in WWE alongside his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Big E. These facts about the new King of the Ring are well-known. However, what's not so well-known is that he is also brilliant in academics and is currently pursuing a Ph.D.

So, what is Xavier Woods pursuing a Ph.D. in?

The answer is Educational Psychology. For those wondering, Educational Psychology is a study that deals with the human brain and its learning ability. This degree helps in understanding how the brain learns any piece of information. It also helps in teaching concepts in a better way so they can be memorized for a long time.

What are Xavier Woods' other achievements?

It's worth mentioning that Xavier Woods completed a double Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Philosophy. He's also a Master of Psychology. In addition, he runs a gaming YouTube channel called UpUpDownDown, which has more than two million subscribers. It's interesting to see that the New Day member is involved in so many career fields and excels in all of them.

Xavier Woods is a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He has won all these as a part of the New Day.

As a New Day member, he has won various wrestling awards as well. He won the WWE Year-end Award for best men's tag team in 2019 and the Slammy Award for best ring gear in 2020.

Also, Woods has won championships in various promotions such as TNA, NWA Anarchy, Florida Championship Wrestling, and Deep South Wrestling.

It can be said that Xavier Woods is extremely talented and excels in every field he steps in. We hope that he completes his Ph.D. soon so we can call him Dr. Xavier Woods!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What is your favorite Xavier Woods moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section!

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh