Whatever happened to former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox?

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox celebrates her 36th birthday today, almost three years after her release from the company.

Fox was originally signed by John Laurinaitis after she was spotted in a modeling magazine. Fox then made a name for herself in OVW before making her move over to the main roster and becoming Divas Champion.

The Florida-born star was part of WWE for more than a decade before she seemingly retired from the company in 2019, and her profile was moved over to the alumni section of their their official website.

The former champion's release was never announced publicly, but it became clear that she was no longer a part of the company's active roster when she didn't appear for several months.

Since then, Fox has appeared on WWE TV several times as part of RAW Legends Night, at WrestleMania 37, and as a participant in the 2021 and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble matches. Following her departure, Fox has remained inactive on social media and seemingly dropped off the grid.

Alicia Fox has gone back into education post-WWE

Fox's WWE career was a whirlwind and allowed her to dip her toes into several different ponds. She was once a cast member on Total Divas and could have easily pursued a career in the acting business following her retirement.

Instead, The Bella Twins announced on their podcast that the former champion has returned to school and is now looking to study for a new career.

The Bella Twins and Fox have remained close over the past few years despite all departing from active competition. Jim Ross has also remained friends with the former star, recently revealing that she has been clean and sober for three years.

“We went to the TPC Country Club and had breakfast, beautiful, Sawgrass, you know, where they have the – I can’t remember the name of the tournament, but it’s huge, and it’s right down here from my house. She got a hold of me. She lives here; she is from Jacksonville. She is about seven minutes from where I live, she told me, and she has been clean and sober for three years, and I think it was probably as good a day as I could have had,” via Diva-Dirt.

Fox has seemingly remained on good terms with the company and could make her return again at some point in the near future.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far