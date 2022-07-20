Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Adam Rose?

Adam Rose celebrates his 43rd birthday today, more than three years after the former WWE Superstar announced his retirement from the wrestling business.

Adam Rose is perhaps remembered as the leader of the Exotic Express throughout his time in NXT and later on the main roster. He was the star who allowed many current performers to make cameo appearances as part of his entourage. However, his push ended in 2015 when he turned his back on his Rosebuds and became a heel.

Rose then wrestled for less than a year as a heel before his release from the company in 2016. He was previously suspended for violating WWE's Wellness Policy twice. The South African star was then arrested for domestic violence, which led to his suspension and eventual release from the company.

All charges that were filed against the former star were dropped less than a month after his WWE exit.

Adam Rose has continued to wrestle since his WWE release

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose looks quite different now Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose looks quite different now https://t.co/4N8NBRtycD

Following his release, Rose became known as Aldo Rose and began appearing on the Independent circuit. He continued his partying gimmick and wrestled several former stars, including Damien Sandow and Bull Dempsey.

Rose changed his name several times from Adam Rose to Leo Kruger and just Kruger. On March 18th, 2019, he announced his retirement from professional wrestling, noting that he would finish up his bookings but not take any more in the future.

The 43-year-old has since left the business and removed all his social media profiles. Recent images of the star have shown that he has changed up his appearance once again and could now be in the best shape of his life. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the squared circle moving forward.

