Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow?

Damien Sandow was once one of the most popular superstars in WWE, his role as The Miz's stunt double launched him up through the ranks of the company but wasn't enough to prevent his release in 2016.

Sandow made a career out of cosplaying as other wrestlers and as a former Mr Money in the Bank, it was clear that he was great at what he did. His feud with Cody Rhodes was one of the standout rivalries at the time and many fans have since called for his return to reform Team Rhodes Scholars.

Fans have also clamored for Sandow's return ever since Ezekiel's 'debut', claiming that the latter would be the perfect guy to play Elias in that whole saga.

Sandow was originally released from WWE in 2007 after his first stint with the company as Idol Stevens wasn't considered a success. He later returned in 2010 and this time around he was able to capture the Money in the Bank contract and the Tag Team Championship before his release six years later.

Damien Sandow remained in the business following his WWE release

Following his release, Sandow became known as Aron Stevens and went on to make a name for himself in TNA/Impact Wrestling and NWA. He was able to win the NWA National Championship and held the Tag Team Championships with JR Kratos before announcing his retirement from the business back in June.

Sandow's final match was against former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch on June 11th before declaring to the fans in attendance at NWA Alwayz Ready, "You're welcome."

Aron has since become a podcaster and is now part of Heart2Heart where he helps conduct interviews for NWA alongside Mayra Dias Gomes.

There was a point earlier this year where many wrestling fans believed that Sandow would make his return to the company in order to portray one of Elias/Ezekiel's brothers, but this didn't happen.

