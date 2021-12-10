What happened to former WWE Superstar Essa Rios?

The WWE Universe will remember Essa Rios for his association with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The four-time Women's Champion got her start in the company of Essa Rios, when the duo made their debut back in 2000. Lita was the manager of the youngster at the time, but Rios would later turn on the star after his frustration boiled over following a loss to Matt Hardy a few months later.

Rios started his career with WWE in 1997 under the name Águila and wasn't handed the Essa Rios name until his association with Lita.

Rios' time in WWE after Lita was short-lived since he was released in 2001. The Mexican star later went on to accept bookings in Japan before returning to Mexico and wrestling several matches for AAA.

Essa Rios is still wrestling following his WWE departure

It's been more than two decades since Rios was released from his WWE contract and the star has remained around the business.

Rios made his WWE debut when he was just 19 years old and has spent all of his adult life in the ring. The former superstar has wrestled for the likes of IMPACT, CMLL, and AAA since his departure from WWE with his most recent match coming back in 2019.

At the Expo Lucha Mexico vs The World event under the name Mr Aguila, the star teamed up with Pentagon and Rey Fenix to defeat Brian Cage, Jack Evans and TJ Perkins.

The star was also spotted reuniting with Lita at a recent WrestleCon event for the first time in years. The two stars were spotted at the Luch Expo event and were able to share several images online.

Lita also noted on her Instagram account back in February that it was 21 years since she made her debut alongside Essa Rios, which was also his debut under that name.

