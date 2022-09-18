Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Eva Marie?

Eva Marie celebrates her 38th birthday tomorrow, almost a year after she was released by WWE for the second time.

The former Total Divas star was initially released in 2017 after not appearing for more than a year following her 30-day suspension for breaching WWE's Wellness Policy.

Eva Marie went on to push forward as an actress and fitness icon before being re-signed by the company in 2021. Marie was aligned with Doudrop during her brief comeback. However, their partnership was short-lived, and the star was then written out of storylines.

Budget cuts came in thick and strong throughout 2020 and 2021, and Marie was a victim of the company's seventh round of layoffs in November 2021.

Eva Marie has concentrated on her acting career since her WWE release

Marie was reportedly on set when she was handed the news that she had been released by WWE and has since continued to push forward in her acting career.

In 2021, Marie played the role of Jade in the Paradise City TV series. She later went on to portray a bounty hunter in an action movie that is yet to be given a name before landing the role of Fiona Grant in Phoenix.

Marie is the lead character in the upcoming movie, which follows an Army Sargent teaching hand-to-hand combat skills in Afghanistan.

Marie has continued to make a mark in the fitness industry outside of the acting business. The former WWE Superstar unveiled her new NEM app in June, allowing fans to keep track of workouts and fitness advice from like-minded people.

Marie also continues to update her fanbase with her workout regimen and healthy living advice using her Instagram page.

