Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar JTG?

Former WWE Superstar JTG celebrates his 37th Birthday today, more than seven years after his release from the company.

JTG was best-known as one half of Cryme Tyme, who were a popular team in the company throughout both of their stints.

JTG and his late teammate Shad Gaspard debuted in WWE in 2006, but after just over a year on RAW, the duo was released in September 2007.

NWA @nwa



Today, JTG turns 37 years young! 🎂 We are looking forward to many more brilliant years from him! Happy Birthday! There are many reasons why the NWA is the most exciting brand in professional wrestling, but right at the top of that list is @Jtg1284 !!!Today, JTG turns 37 years young! 🎂 We are looking forward to many more brilliant years from him! Happy Birthday! There are many reasons why the NWA is the most exciting brand in professional wrestling, but right at the top of that list is @Jtg1284!!!Today, JTG turns 37 years young! 🎂 We are looking forward to many more brilliant years from him! Happy Birthday! https://t.co/1IIdvaUaxw

Just months later, the company welcomed them back and the team was able to dominate the tag team division until they split in 2010.

Impressively, JTG was able to remain part of WWE as a singles star for a number of years after his split with Gaspard, despite being used sparingly. The former star didn't appear on TV at all in 2014 ahead of his release in the summer of that year.

Since his release, JTG was able to link back up with Gaspard on the Independent Circuit, and the duo wrestled for several years until the star's death in 2020.

JTG has continued to wrestle following his WWE departure

JTG has continued his wrestling career on the independent circuit as a singles star, making his return three months after Gaspard's passing.

Earlier this year, the former WWE Superstar joined NWA, making his debut as part of their When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view. At the event, JTG was able to defeat fellow former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser.

The former star has only had one other match for the NWA which came back in the summer. Outside of the wrestling business, JTG has written two books titled "DAMN! Why Did I Write This Book?" and "DAMN! Why Did I Write This Book Too?"

Also Read Article Continues below

He has also launched his own line of beard care products called ‘Sexy As Hell Beard Care.’

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Anirudh B