Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall?

Kristal Marshall was released from WWE more than 15 years ago, but earlier this week, in an interview with Just Alyx, the former star noted that she would be open to a return to the company as part of the annual Women's Royal Rumble.

Marshall was part of the annual Diva Search back in 2005, and after finishing fourth in the competition, she signed with WWE and appeared on their SmackDown brand. The former star was part of the company at a time before the Women's Division was pushed forward and therefore only wrestled a few matches before she was released from her contract in 2007.

Marshall was part of a women's division that boasted Layla, Jillian Hall, Ashley, and Michelle McCool ahead of her release.

Kristal Marshall was in a relationship with Bobby Lashley during her time in WWE

Kristal and Bobby Lashley met during their time in WWE and have since gone on to welcome two children. The couple even worked together in IMPACT Wrestling for several months. However, the couple ended up splitting in 2010.

Marshall noted in a recent interview that she was engaged to Lashley for a long time, but the couple never married.

"I have never been married in all of my adult life. My name is Kristal Marshall. It has always been Kristal Marshall. I've never been married. We were engaged. We had a very long engagement. We've had two kids together, but there was no wedding. That didn't happen and I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing. It just didn't happen." via WrestlingInc

Since leaving the wrestling world, Marshall has stepped into the world of fitness competitions and currently works as a personal hairstylist. The former star resides in Colorado and is regularly active on her Instagram account.

