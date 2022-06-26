Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak?

Mark Jindrak celebrates his 45th birthday today, almost two decades after his release from WWE.

The former star is perhaps best known as the man who was chosen for Evolution's original run but later replaced by Batista. It was later noted that while Vince McMahon chose Jindrak to be part of the stable, Triple H thought that he had the talent but lacked the maturity and was allegedly dragging Randy Orton down with him.

After Batista returned from injury in 2003, he took the spot in Evolution, which went on to catapult his career. Jindrak remained in the tag team division, and with both Garrison Cade and Luther Reigns, he pushed for tag team gold.

After being traded to RAW in the 2005 Draft, Jindrak was released from his contract without re-appearing.

It has been 13 years since Mark Jindrak's WWE release

Jindrak wrestled for several companies following his release, including Lucha Libre USA, AAA, Perros del Mal, and CMLL.

The 45-year-old married Mexican fashion designer and model Miroslava Luna in November 2015, and the couple has since welcomed a son.

In 2016, Jindrak joined a class-action lawsuit against WWE; the suit alleged that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries during their tenure and that the company concealed the risks of injury throughout. The case was dismissed in 2018.

The star currently resides in Mexico with his wife and son, where he still occasionally wrestles on the independent circuit.

Mark Jindrak @MarcoCorleone23 Mexico City with Chris Masters, Carlitos, Marty Scrull, and Juventud Guerrero. Mexico City with Chris Masters, Carlitos, Marty Scrull, and Juventud Guerrero. https://t.co/YLDQ95Wyum

Despite being away from WWE for almost two decades, Jindrak still holds the record for the highest leap in history at 42 inches.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far