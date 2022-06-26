Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Matt Striker?

When it comes to teachers in WWE, there aren't many more famous than Matt Striker. The 47-year-old became iconic in his classroom character, which would garner him instant heat from the watching crowd.

Before Matt Striker became a household name, he was working as a social studies teacher at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens, New York City, and would wrestle part-time during his vacations and on weekends.

Striker was only an in-ring talent in WWE for around three years before moving on to commentary alongside Todd Grisham. The duo worked on the ECW brand together and even won the Slammy Award in 2008.

Striker later became the host of NXT when the brand made its debut in the game show format before making his return to the main roster as an interviewer in 2012. His return led to a feud with Team Hell No and his final WWE match, which saw him come up short against Kane in June 2013.

Striker was then released as the company decided not to renew his contract after almost a decade.

Matt Striker departed from WWE back in 2013

Following his WWE departure, Striker moved on to work as a commentator for Lucha Underground before working as an international commentator for AAA.

Most recently, the former star had a stint in IMPACT Wrestling, which ended in January this year, and currently works as the co-host of Bettor's Eye on The MLB Network.

Striker has recently begun branching out from wrestling, and in 2018, he joined FITE TV, where he appeared on FITE In Focus, looking at several combat sports, including MMA and Bare Knuckle Boxing.

The star has also appeared in several recent movies while being a writer and cast member on the Labor of Love dating game show. It aired back in 2020 but was canceled after just one series.

Striker also gives much of his time to animal rescue charities as well as to helping children with special needs.

