Whatever happened to former WWE Women's Champion Stacy Carter?

Stacy Carter celebrates her 52nd birthday today, which comes more than two decades after her WWE release.

Carter was known as Miss Kitty, The Kat, and under her real name throughout her career, which brought her to WWE in 1999. Miss Kitty's first storyline revolved around Chyna when she became the Hall of Famer's on-screen manager.

Just four months after her debut, Carter won the Women's Championship in a Four Corners Evening Gown after defeating future Hall of Famers Ivory, Jacqueline, and Barbara "BB" Bush. Nevertheless, her reign was short-lived since she dropped the title to Hervina just a month later.

The star later stepped into a storyline with Right To Censor before being abruptly released in 2001. At the time, she was married to fellow WWE Superstar Jerry Lawler, who then quit the company as a result.

Stacy Carter has retired from the wrestling business following her WWE release

Carter and Jerry Lawler separated ways not long after her exit. The legendary announcer later made his return to the company while she opted to retire from the business.

Carter has since remarried, but after tying the knot with fellow wrestler Nick Cvjetkovich in 2010, the couple announced their divorce in 2013.

Career-wise, Carter obtained her real estate license following her divorce and currently works as a realtor in Dallas, Texas. The former star also has an Instagram page where she keeps her fans updated with her current career path, which sees her helping rescue dogs.

Carter has interestingly been one of only a handful of women who are former champions but haven't been invited back to the company to be part of the Women's Revolution. It will be interesting to see if she makes a surprise appearance for the promotion in the future.

