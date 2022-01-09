Whatever happened to WWE announcer Todd Grisham?

Todd Grisham made his debut in WWE back in 2004 as the voice of Heat. He later became a recognizable face on RAW as a backstage interviewer. The company later being moved him to ECW, where he served as a lead commentator, in 2008.

Grisham shined in his role behind the commentary desk for the brand, though WWE was unable to make ECW a success under its own umbrella. After it became clear that the brand was doomed, WWE made the decision to move the broadcaster back over to the main roster.

After his run on ECW, Grisham shifted over to SmackDown in 2009 and teamed up with Matt Striker at the commentary table. WWE later moved Grisham to NXT, where he worked as the lead announcer for five months before his departure.

Grisham spent more than seven years with WWE before he left the company. Upon his departure, he joined his friend and fellow former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman as a "SportsCenter" anchor for ESPN.

Todd Grisham has worked for several different companies since he left WWE

Todd Grisham is celebrating his 46th birthday today, so it's a fitting time to look back on his career. He has achieved some noteworthy accolades since his WWE departure.

Grisham worked for ESPN until 2016; at this point, he left the company and started working for Glory, a Kickboxing promotion. The following year, UFC brought him aboard, as a broadcaster, but he hasn't called a fight since July 2017.

As of this writing, Grisham is currently working as the Vice President of Global Acquisitions for eSports Boxing Club, a cutting-edge boxing video game. He also notes on his Twitter account that he also currently works as a commentator for DAZN Boxing.

