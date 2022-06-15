Whatever happened to WWE Superstar Bayley?

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley celebrates her 33rd birthday today. The star remains on hiatus from the company following an ACL injury she suffered last summer.

Bayley was set to face Bianca Belair in an "I Quit" Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2021. However, she unfortunately suffered a torn ACL whilst training for the bout.

Sasha Banks made her return to pick up the feud with Bianca Belair, whilst Bayley was forced to undergo surgery and has since been undergoing rehab for the injury.

Bayley suffered the injury on July 9th, 2021 and the company estimated that this would leave her on the shelf for around nine months. This would have seen Bayley cleared to make her return in time for WrestleMania, which she even teased. Unfortunately, a return at The Show of Shows never materialized.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been on the sidelines for almost a year following the injury and went undrafted as part of the most recent WWE Draft. Any plans regarding her future are still currently unknown.

When will Bayley make her return to WWE TV?

The good thing about Bayley being undrafted is that she is now considered to be a free agent. Free agency means that she has the ability to return on SmackDown or RAW at any time and target any female on the roster.

Bayley was seen dancing at Carmella's wedding last month and appeared to be in good spirits as she works towards her in-ring return. Back in March, it was revealed that Bayley was expected to make her return to the company post-WrestleMania, but recent issues in the Women's Division could have led to a delay.

Bayley has also been dropping some cryptic teases online in recent weeks, which has led to many fans believing that her return to WWE is imminent.

The most likely landing spot for Bayley at the moment appears to be SmackDown. She could battle Ronda Rousey heading into SummerSlam, with Rousey currently set to defend the title against Natalya on next week's episode of the blue brand.

