Whatever happened to WWE Superstar Spike Dudley?

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 12, 2025 17:49 GMT
He was one of the biggest hardcore legends (image via WWE)
He was one of the biggest hardcore legends (image via WWE)

Spike Dudley still has a cult following in many wrestling circles decades after his last in-ring appearance. As a member of the Dudley family, he was often seen as the risk-taker and someone that many fans enjoyed watching for this reason.

Dudley celebrates his 55th Birthday on August 13, which is the perfect time to look back and see what happened to the man many knew as a hardcore legend.

Spike was a seven-time Hardcore Champion when he was released from WWE on July 5, 2005. At this point, he decided to continue to wrestle and made a number of appearances for TNA.

The former champion wrestled his last match back in 2023, at LIVE Pro Wrestling's Whaling City Rumble event. Outside of the ring, he has started a completely different career path, which many fans are surprised by given his character on-screen.

Spike Dudley is now working as a financial planner

Ahead of his wrestling career, Dudley was a third-grade teaching assistant and already had a Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College. It seems that this helped him find his feet after he stepped out of the spotlight and started to transition into a career in financial planning.

The former Hardcore Champion is now working as a financial transition specialist, and it's noted on his Facebook page that he works for a financial investment company called Fidelity Investments, a job he has held since January 2022.

It appears that Spike Dudley prefers to remain out of the spotlight after walking away from the ring. He is married and has a son and a daughter with his wife, Vikki. He does, however, often appear at Comic Conventions to allow some of the most hardcore of wrestling fans to meet one of the most influential little men that the business has ever seen.

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
