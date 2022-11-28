When 100,000 WWE fans went crazy after Roman Reigns accidentally speared a former Women's Champion

Roman Reigns' accidental spear on Stephanie McMahon in the main event of WrestleMania 32 received a massive pop from more than 100,000 fans.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, Roman Reigns met Triple H in the final match of the night, contested for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match lasted almost 35 minutes and ended with Reigns beating The Game to win the top title belt.

Reigns currently receives loud cheers from fans on a weekly basis. That wasn't always the case, though. Back during Reigns' run as a babyface in 2015-17, fans weren't happy with his character one bit. Around that time, Reigns rarely received positive reactions from WWE fans in attendance.

One of those rare instances came during the final moments of WrestleMania 32. The sequence saw Reigns attempting to spear Triple H but accidentally executing a devastating spear on Stephanie McMahon. The Spear on Stephanie immediately received a loud pop from the 100k fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium. You can check out the moment at the 33:45 mark in the following clip:

While many fans didn't like Reigns as a babyface at the time, their hatred for Stephanie's evil corporate character was on a whole other level. This was the reason behind Reigns receiving a positive reaction that night when he hit Stephanie with a spear.

Roman Reigns later revealed that Stephanie McMahon wasn't happy about getting speared

Last year, The Tribal Chief appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and opened up about the incident at WrestleMania 32. Reigns disclosed that Stephanie wasn't too thrilled with what happened that night:

“She took it like a champ. She did a great job, and I didn’t really pull any of the physicality out. She took a full-on spear, and that’s how you should do it in the main event of WrestleMania. She was obviously a little bit sore and not very happy about that, but I think everybody after a main event of a WrestleMania is ecstatic of going through that process, and the adrenaline rush of the performance and then also celebrating a phenomenal moment with the live audience, everybody watching at home." [H/T SportzWiki]

Roman Reigns has remained a polarizing figure among fans for years on end following this big win. WWE finally turned him heel at SummerSlam 2020 when he attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman. The Tribal Chief is WWE's top heel today and is hands down the most popular superstar in the company, with a major fan following across the globe.

