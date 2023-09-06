When 15-time champion told Roman Reigns backstage he hated their match at major WWE event

Roman Reigns has effectively ruled the landscape of WWE for the last few years, and in the process, he has had multiple confrontations with legends and multi-time World Champions. However, there have been times when matches didn't turn out to be as great as expected.

Roman Reigns became a main event star after The Shield disbanded and has stayed at the top ever since. During his decade-long career, he headlined several editions of The Show of Shows, and one such edition was WWE WrestleMania 33, where he faced The Undertaker in the main event.

While the match was highly anticipated as the biggest babyface at the time was set on trying and beat The Deadman at The Showcase of The Immortals, it wasn't an excellent bout in some fans' eyes. The contest ended with The Big Dog gifting The Undertaker his second-ever loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two stars interacted after Undertaker's match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34. The 15-time champion told Roman Reigns he felt bad about the battle at WrestleMania 33, and it bothers him to this date. The video was showcased in the second episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary.

"I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me"...I didn't have it, you know that." said The Undertaker.

The Phenom is undoubtedly among the greatest performers the industry has ever witnessed. However, age stops the human body from functioning at its peak capability. It is normal, to say the least. He went on to wrestle his last match at WWE WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles before announcing his retirement.

Roman Reigns is grateful he got to work with The Undertaker in WWE

Roman Reigns arguably accomplished the greatest feat of his career when he became one of the only two stars to ever defeat The Phenom at WrestleMania. He shared his thoughts about the victory in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Just very grateful that I got to work with him, learn from him and especially for this new generation, there's not many of us that can say we did that. So, it's cool to be in that group." said Reigns.

Defeating the Hall of Famer at the Show of Shows surely helped Roman Reigns reach the level he is at now. He will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, alongside The Undertaker.

