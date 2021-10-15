When does AJ Styles' WWE contract expire?

AJ Styles has been one of WWE's most consistent performers since joining the company in January 2016.

The Phenomenal One made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling (formerly Total Nonstop Action), before becoming one of WWE's biggest stars.

The former WWE Champion has, in the past, mentioned that he plans to retire once his latest WWE contract is up. So, when does AJ Styles' contract expire?

AJ Styles' latest contract was speculated to be a five-year deal, which he signed in 2019, according to WrestleTalk. That means his current deal will expire in 2024.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling AJ Styles announces he’s signed a new contract with the WWE. AJ Styles announces he’s signed a new contract with the WWE. https://t.co/ubffYddK3b

While AJ has plans to scout for WWE once he retires, the Phenomenal One confirmed he held talks with AEW. He confirmed the talks were with The Young Bucks before signing his latest deal

"Yeah, there were talks. Look, it’s a business. My contract in WWE was going to expire and there were talks happening. The Bucks are my buddies. We never discussed money or anything, but there were talks about coming in. Again, it’s all business," AJ Styles said. (h/t TalkSPORT)

Of course, nothing ever came of it. With AJ Styles planning to retire after his current WWE deal ends, he will likely never sign with AEW, at least as a performer.

On the flipside, Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers believes that AJ will one day compete in IMPACT Wrestling again. Gallows is a close friend of Styles.

"I would be very remiss if I didn’t say that before AJ Styles hangs up the boots, I’m highly confident we’ll see him in an IMPACT Wrestling ring at least one more time," Doc Gallows (h/t WrestleZone)

For now, we've still got a few years left of witnessing AJ deliver that beautifully executed Phenomenal Forearm in WWE.

What accolades has AJ Styles not won in WWE?

. @Scenic___ AJ Styles as WWE Champion just hits different AJ Styles as WWE Champion just hits different https://t.co/2NsBFazcet

When you look at AJ Styles' accomplishments in WWE, he's pretty much done it all in a short space of time. However, there are a few accolades that are missing from his phenomenal resume.

Also Read

Styles has yet to win the WWE Universal Championship, and he has also never won a Royal Rumble match or a Money in the Bank briefcase.

There's still time for him to add these honors to his WWE achievements. It would cap off the career of one of the greatest entertainers we've seen in a professional wrestling ring.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Abhinav Singh